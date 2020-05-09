e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook starts rolling out redesigned desktop site to all: Here’s what’s new

Facebook starts rolling out redesigned desktop site to all: Here’s what’s new

Facebook has redesigned the desktop website such that the overall experience now resembles the app.

tech Updated: May 09, 2020 11:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
The revamped website is being rolled out to users globally.
The revamped website is being rolled out to users globally.(Facebook)
         

Facebook, back at F8 2019, had announced that it would be rolling out Facebook with a new and optimised design to its users soon. Now, almost a year later it is keeping good on its promise. The company has started rolling out the new redesigned desktop site to all its users across the globe.

“We’ve grown since Facebook.com launched 16 years ago...Recently we’d focused on the mobile Facebook experience, and realized our desktop site had fallen behind. People need it to keep up,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

“Now we’re excited to deliver the new site, a great new foundation for the next decades of Facebook.com,” the company added.

If you haven’t opened Facebook on your web browser off lately, here are the changes that you will notice:

-- The new desktop site has a cleaner and more streamlined look. The focus of the new look is on making it easier for users to find videos, games and groups.

-- The overall look of the redesigned is quite similar to the Facebook app both in terms of design and experience.

-- Dark mode is one the biggest and most noticeable changes that users will see in the redesigned website. “The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

-- The redesigned website also makes it easier for users to create events, pages, groups and ads on Facebook. Users can now preview a new group that they are starting in real time. They can also see what it looks like on mobile before they create it.

top news
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
How Covid-19 has ravaged auto production in these two developing countries
How Covid-19 has ravaged auto production in these two developing countries
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In