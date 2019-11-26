Facebook starts testing dark mode on Android

tech

Dark mode is possibly the most requested feature on all popular apps. While WhatsApp users desperately wait for the arrival of dark mode, its parent company has started testing it on the Facebook app. Some Facebook users have started seeing dark mode on the app.

According to a report by Android Police, a Facebook user reported seeing dark mode appearing on the app but it disappeared shortly. Similarly, a user on Reddit had reported the same experience two months. There were some Facebook users who shared screenshots of dark mode on Twitter as well. Although the feature isn’t available for all it’s clear that Facebook has started testing it among select users.

Facebook’s dark mode is visible on the new design of the app which is unveiled earlier this year. Facebook’s redesign is available for its Android and iOS app and the desktop version as well. But not all users have received the new update as yet. Other than the light theme turning to dark, there aren’t more details about Facebook dark mode.

Facebook Messenger app already has dark mode which can be turned on from the app. Other apps like Twitter, YouTube, Gmail and Instagram have implemented dark mode. On apps like Instagram dark mode works in sync with the system default dark theme. There’s no word on whether Facebook’s dark mode will also have a similar functionality. In addition to Facebook, WhatsApp dark mode is also being tested with the feature almost ready.