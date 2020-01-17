e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Tech / Facebook sued in US federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct by 4 companies

Facebook sued in US federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct by 4 companies

Four companies have alleged that Facebook inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.

tech Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
San Francisco
Four companies have alleged that Facebook inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.
Four companies have alleged that Facebook inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.(REUTERS)
         

Four companies sued Facebook Inc in US federal court on Thursday for alleged anticompetitive conduct, saying the social network inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.

The plaintiffs sought class-action status and unspecified damages, according to a filing at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

“Facebook faced an existential threat from mobile apps, and while it could have responded by competing on the merits, it instead chose to use its might to intentionally eliminate its competition,” said Yavar Bathaee, a partner at law firm Pierce Bainbridge and co-lead counsel in the case.

The filing is an escalation of Facebook’s battles with small app developers that had built companies based on access to its user data. Facebook cut off access for certain apps as far back as 2012, while still allowing access for others.

Thousands of pages of damaging internal emails have emerged from a similar lawsuit filed by Six4Three, the developer of a now-shuttered bikini photo app. Facebook has described the Six4Three case as baseless.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the latest lawsuit.

The social network also faces multiple investigations into possible antitrust violations by regulators around the world.

tags
top news
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaIndia vs Australia Rajkot weatherGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech