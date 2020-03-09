e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook sues Namecheap for domain name fraud

Facebook sues Namecheap for domain name fraud

“We found that Namecheap’s proxy service, Whoisguard, registered or used 45 domain names that impersonated Facebook and our services,” Facebook said in a statement.

tech Updated: Mar 09, 2020 08:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Social media giant Facebook has filed a lawsuit in Arizona against a domain registrar company Namecheap and its proxy service, Whoisguard over domain name fraud.

According to Facebook, they have already sent multiple notices to Whoisguard between October 2018 and February 2020, asking them to share information about the domains. Despite those requests, the company did not cooperate.

“We found that Namecheap’s proxy service, Whoisguard, registered or used 45 domain names that impersonated Facebook and our services, such as instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com and whatsappdownload.site,” the company said in a statement recently.

Facebook states that it has taken a legal action in order to protect people from falling prey to phishing and scams.

This is not the first time Facebook has sued for this kind of practice. Back in October last year, the company filed a lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC for registering domain names or web addresses that pretended to be affiliated with the social networking giant.

ALSO READ: Facebook unveils 4 new privacy features: You should be using them all

The domain names like www-facebook-login.com and facebook-mails.com were designed to mislead and confuse the users who believe they’re interacting with Facebook.

tags
top news
Asia stocks plunge on coronavirus fears, oil prices
Asia stocks plunge on coronavirus fears, oil prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
Crude oil plunges 30%, biggest drop since 1991, after Saudi slashes prices
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
JeM chief Masood Azhar moved to Rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
Man booked for sharing misleading info on coronavirus
Man booked for sharing misleading info on coronavirus
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
Coronavirus scare: ‘Don’t walk into any clinic or hospital,’ say doctors
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech