e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook testing ‘Campus’, a platform for college students

Facebook testing ‘Campus’, a platform for college students

Facebook Campus lets users join their college communities and connect with other students.

tech Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook is currently testing a new feature exclusively for college students.
Facebook is currently testing a new feature exclusively for college students.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook’s latest ambitious project is a feature exclusive for college students. Called “Campus” this space will let students from the same college community engage on Facebook.

This new Facebook feature was discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, and it is currently in testing. Facebook Campus describes itself as “an exclusive space only for you and the students in your college community”. Interested users can register on Facebook Campus by providing details about what they studied in that university. These include graduation year, major, minor and dorm details as well.

 

Facebook Campus will also feature campus groups, events and more organised by the university. There’s no word on whether Facebook plans to launch this feature in the near future.

Similar to this, Facebook’s Instagram was testing college community groups back in 2018. Instagram’s college community is more inclusive though as it groups students on a class-based list. Users can join by entering their university and graduating year. In the college community, users can view the group members’ Instagram Stories which are public, and also directly message them from the group.

Facebook’s latest experiment comes shortly after it launched a new app called “Tuned” for couples. Facebook Tuned lets couples interact with each other in creative ways like sharing songs via Spotify, create a scrapbook-style feed, set moods and more. This app is currently available only on iOS, and in the US and Canada.

top news
Covid-19 has ‘drastically altered’ India’s growth outlook, shows RBI report
Covid-19 has ‘drastically altered’ India’s growth outlook, shows RBI report
Odisha becomes first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown; sets April 30 as new date
Odisha becomes first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown; sets April 30 as new date
LIVE: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, Maharashtra
LIVE: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala, Maharashtra
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
US woman licks $1,800 worth of groceries amid Covid-19 pandemic, held
US woman licks $1,800 worth of groceries amid Covid-19 pandemic, held
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech