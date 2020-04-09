Facebook testing ‘Campus’, a platform for college students

tech

Facebook’s latest ambitious project is a feature exclusive for college students. Called “Campus” this space will let students from the same college community engage on Facebook.

This new Facebook feature was discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, and it is currently in testing. Facebook Campus describes itself as “an exclusive space only for you and the students in your college community”. Interested users can register on Facebook Campus by providing details about what they studied in that university. These include graduation year, major, minor and dorm details as well.

Facebook is working on "Campus", a new space exclusive for college students



There will be Groups, Events, etc for "Campus" spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

Facebook Campus will also feature campus groups, events and more organised by the university. There’s no word on whether Facebook plans to launch this feature in the near future.

Similar to this, Facebook’s Instagram was testing college community groups back in 2018. Instagram’s college community is more inclusive though as it groups students on a class-based list. Users can join by entering their university and graduating year. In the college community, users can view the group members’ Instagram Stories which are public, and also directly message them from the group.

Facebook’s latest experiment comes shortly after it launched a new app called “Tuned” for couples. Facebook Tuned lets couples interact with each other in creative ways like sharing songs via Spotify, create a scrapbook-style feed, set moods and more. This app is currently available only on iOS, and in the US and Canada.