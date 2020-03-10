e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook spotted testing cross-posting stories on Instagram

Facebook spotted testing cross-posting stories on Instagram

Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. The feature comes as Facebook continues to integrate Instagram with the rest of its services.

tech Updated: Mar 10, 2020 19:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook logos are seen on a screen in this picture illustration.
Facebook logos are seen on a screen in this picture illustration.(REUTERS)
         

Social media giant Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. The feature comes as Facebook continues to integrate Instagram with the rest of its services.

According to a Facebook spokesperson the company is now formally testing the cross-posting feature to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to the user, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram. Facebook will continue to explore options for simplifying and improving how Stories work across its apps.

Also read: Facebook, Instagram ban ads selling face masks

The new option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one platform to another.

The screenshot of the Facebook-to-Instagram cross-posting feature was posted by Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly discovers new social networking features ahead of their release.

The feature is accessible to testers via the Story Privacy settings page in the Facebook app, where one would find a new “Share Story to Instagram” toggle.

tags
top news
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
‘Equipped other labs, reduced test time’: How India is fighting Coronavirus
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
‘Must prepare for...’: MP Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia, over 20 MLAs quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech