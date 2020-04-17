e-paper
Facebook to host events online until June 2021

Facebook said it is allowing a ‘vast majority’ of its employees to work from home until at least the end of May this year.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook extends Work from Home
Facebook extends Work from Home (REUTERS)
         

Facebook will not hold any large physical events with 50 or more people it had planned until June 2021 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Some of these events will now be hosted online. The company has also extended the policy of no business travel through at least June of this year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post acknowledged that the company doesn’t expect everyone to return in its offices for some time. He also revealed that the company is allowing a “vast majority” of its employees to work from home until at least the end of May.

“A small percent of our critical employees who can’t work remotely, like content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware, may be able to return sooner, but overall, we don’t expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time,” he wrote in the post.

“We’ve also let our employees know that even after more of our teams can return, if there’s any reason they feel they can’t work in our offices -- because they are in a vulnerable population, because with schools and camps canceled they don’t have childcare, or anything else -- that they can plan to work from home through at least the summer” he added.

Facebook and other tech companies have cancelled their key events which were scheduled to be held in the first of the year. Facebook has already cancelled its F8 conference expected to be held later this year. Microsoft has also announced moving all its events to online. Google cancelled its I/O developer conference whereas Apple did not host its annual March event this year.

