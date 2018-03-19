Facebook to launch Oculus Go stand-alone VR headset at F8 conference

Facebook could be launching its stand-alone Virtual Reality (VR) headset at its F8 developer conference in May.

“Facebook is looking to officially launch its Oculus Go stand-alone VR headset at its F8 developer conference on May 1,” Variety reported late on Saturday.

Facebook first announced its Oculus Go headset in October 2017. It starts at $199 which roughly translates to Rs 13,000. Oculus Go’s official commercial release is slated for early 2018 but the company hasn’t still specified the exact date.

Oculus VR headset is based on the same software as Samsung’s Gear VR headset which means that it will be out of the box offer access to thousands of VR games and 360-degree video experiences, including apps from Netflix, HBO and Hulu.

“Unlike the Gear VR, it integrates a display and all of its computing power directly into the headset, doing away with the need to use a phone or PC for VR,” the report added.

The $199 variant of the device could come with a 32GB of onboard storage, with Facebook selling a 64 GB version for a higher price.

Unlike the company’s pricier Oculus Rift headset, Oculus Go does not use any positional tracking technology.

Oculus is also working on a headset code-named “Santa Cruz” which is a stand-alone prototype with tracking.