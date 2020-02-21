e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook to pay users for recording their voice to improve its speech recognition tech

Facebook to pay users for recording their voice to improve its speech recognition tech

Facebook has announced it will pay select users who agree to record their voice to improve its speech recognition technology.

Feb 21, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook has announced it will pay select users who agree to record their voice to improve its speech recognition technology.
Facebook has announced it will pay select users who agree to record their voice to improve its speech recognition technology.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook has announced it will pay select users who agree to record their voice to improve its speech recognition technology.

According to The Verge, the social networking giant he company will pay select users to record snippets of audio through a new programme called “Pronunciations in its Viewpoints market research app.

If you qualify to be part of the programme, you’ll be able to record the phrase “Hey Portal,” followed by the first name of a friend from your friends” list.

“You’ll be able to do this with the names of up to 10 friends, and you have to record each statement twice,” the report said on Thursday.

Also Read: Facebook’s Oculus, Sony drop out of Game Developers Conference due to Coronavirus concerns

The Facebook announcement comes at a time when several tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have paused their audio transcription programmes after reports emerged that third-party contractors were listening to audio recordings.

Amazon now lets users opt-out of audio recording “review.”

Although one user will be able to make only $5, this is an interesting approach by Facebook to improve its artificial intelligence-driven transcription skills.

