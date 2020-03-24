e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook to reduce bit rates for Facebook, Instagram content to deal with Covid-19 lockdown

Facebook to reduce bit rates for Facebook, Instagram content to deal with Covid-19 lockdown

With more and more countries enforcing lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus, internet use is surging to unprecedented levels

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files(REUTERS)
         

With more and more countries enforcing lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus, internet use is surging to unprecedented levels. To deal with this load on internet infrastructure and to conserve bandwidth, Facebook has announced that they will be reducing bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India, Europe and Latin America over this peak period.

The company announced today that this step is being taken to help “users and community handle bandwidth constraints and keep in touch”. “We are working hard to make sure our infrastructure remains fast, reliable, and stable during this period,” Facebook said.

Also Read: COAI asks Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs to lower streaming quality to reduce internet overload

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,”said a spokesperson from Facebook.

Facebook isn’t the only company that has decided to lower bit rates of internet content. Netflix announced today that they will be reducing streaming quality in India after enforcing it in Europe.

Also Read: Netflix reduces streaming quality for Indian users amid Covid-19 lockdown

Netflix said the move will help reduce its traffic on the telecommunication networks in India by 25%. However, for Netflix users, this does not mean that you won’t get HD content.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus deaths in India jump to 10, says Health Ministry
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
PM Modi shares innovative banner to remind people to stay home
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
How Shaheen Bagh lost the plot | HT Editorial
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech