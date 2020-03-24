Facebook to reduce bit rates for Facebook, Instagram content to deal with Covid-19 lockdown

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:53 IST

With more and more countries enforcing lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus, internet use is surging to unprecedented levels. To deal with this load on internet infrastructure and to conserve bandwidth, Facebook has announced that they will be reducing bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India, Europe and Latin America over this peak period.

The company announced today that this step is being taken to help “users and community handle bandwidth constraints and keep in touch”. “We are working hard to make sure our infrastructure remains fast, reliable, and stable during this period,” Facebook said.

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic,”said a spokesperson from Facebook.

Facebook isn’t the only company that has decided to lower bit rates of internet content. Netflix announced today that they will be reducing streaming quality in India after enforcing it in Europe.

Netflix said the move will help reduce its traffic on the telecommunication networks in India by 25%. However, for Netflix users, this does not mean that you won’t get HD content.