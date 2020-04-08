Facebook Tuned launched: 5 things you should know about the couples-only chat app

tech

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:31 IST

Facebook, last night, quietly launched a brand new app for its users. The new app called Tuned is a chat app that is designed especially for couples to interact with one another in new and creative ways.

It has been designed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team and is available for users in the US and Canada only. Interested couples can download the app via the Apple’s App Store.

Before you start using Facebook Tuned, here are five things you should know about Facebook’s newly launched chat app:

-- Facebook Tuned is different from Facebook Dating, which is the company’s dating platform. While Tuned is a chat app for people who are already dating, Facebook Dating is a separate platform wherein users can try to connect with their crushes or find people to date.

-- Tuned is available only for iOS users. This means that if you have an iPhone and your partner is using an Android phone you won’t be able to use Facebook’s chat app.

-- Facebook tuned is free to use and as per reports users don’t need a Facebook account to use it.

-- Users can share songs with their partners via Spotify.

-- Users also get access to scrapbook-style feed along with the ability to set their moods and see how their partners are feeling.