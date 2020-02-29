e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to discontinue services in Pakistan

Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to discontinue services in Pakistan

In a letter to Prime Minster Imran Khan earlier this month, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) called on his government to revise the new sets of rules and regulations for social media.

tech Updated: Feb 29, 2020 17:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen.
The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen.(REUTERS)
         

A coalition comprising digital media giants Facebook, Google and Twitter (among others) have spoken out against the new regulations approved by the Pakistani government for social media, threatening to suspend services in the country if the rules were not revised, it was reported.

In a letter to Prime Minster Imran Khan earlier this month, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) called on his government to revise the new sets of rules and regulations for social media, The News International reported on Friday.

“The rules as currently written would make it extremely difficult for AIC Members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses,” reads the letter, referring to the Citizens Protection Rules (Against Online Harm).

Also read: Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and more face trouble with new Indian data rules

The new set of regulations makes it compulsory for social media companies to open offices in Islamabad, build data servers to store information and take down content upon identification by authorities.

Failure to comply with the authorities in Pakistan will result in heavy fines and possible termination of services.

It said that the regulations were causing “international companies to re-evaluate their view of the regulatory environment in Pakistan, and their willingness to operate in the country”.

Referring to the rules as “vague and arbitrary in nature”, the AIC said that it was forcing them to go against established norms of user privacy and freedom of expression.

“We are not against regulation of social media, and we acknowledge that Pakistan already has an extensive legislative framework governing online content. However, these Rules fail to address crucial issues such as internationally recognized rights to individual expression and privacy,” The News International quoted the letter as saying.

Also read: Facebook bans misleadings ads about coronavirus

According to the law, authorities will be able to take action against Pakistanis found guilty of targeting state institutions at home and abroad on social media.

The law will also help the law enforcement authorities obtain access to data of accounts found involved in suspicious activities.

It would be the said authority’s prerogative to identify objectionable content to the social media platforms to be taken down.

In case of failure to comply within 15 days, it would have the power to suspend their services or impose a fine worth up to 500 million Pakistani rupees ($3 million).

tags
top news
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
Delhi rape convicts Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta seek stay on March 3 execution order
US aims to withdraw all forces ‘within 14 months’: US-Afghanistan declaration
US aims to withdraw all forces ‘within 14 months’: US-Afghanistan declaration
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
SC verdict on referring Article 370 case to larger bench on Monday
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
Prashant Kishor likely to get TMC ticket to Rajya Sabha: Report
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech