Facebook unveils 4 new privacy features: You should be using them all

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:42 IST

Facebook is one of the most widely used social media platforms in the world. According to the German statistics portal Statista, as of the third quarter of 2019, Facebook has 2.45 billion monthly active users.

With Facebook gaining more popularity every passing day, security becomes an important issue. Facebook has now updated its Privacy Checkup tool with four latest features that will enable users enhance account security as well as control how their information is being used.

The Privacy Checkup tool was launched by Facebook in 2014 and the new version has been rolled out this week. So here’s what is new:

Who Can See What You Share

The new privacy feature ‘Who Can See What You Share’ will help the Facebook account holders review who can see the information such as email address, phone number that is mentioned in their profile. It will also help users decide who can view the posts.

How to Keep Your Account Secure

There may be a possibility that the password of your Facebook account is hacked or someone knows your password and is misusing your profile. The ‘How To Keep Your Account Secure’ privacy feature will help users increase the security of their profile by setting a stronger password. One can also turn on login alerts and get updates as and when someone logs into their profiles.

How People Can Find You on Facebook

This feature will let the profile holders review who can search for them on Facebook and who all can send friend requests or add requests.

Your Data Settings on Facebook

Last but not the least, there are the Data Settings. This feature will let users review the information they share with apps they have logged into Facebook. A person can also remove the app that he/she are not using any more.

Users can access Privacy Checkup by tapping on question mark icon (?) on top right on Facebook’s desktop site and scroll down to select Privacy Checkup.