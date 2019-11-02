e-paper
Facebook was also interested in acquiring Fitbit: Report

Facebook was reportedly interested in acquiring Fitbit for a deal of around $1 billion which is half of what Google paid.

tech Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness trackers are displayed in New York. Google’s parent company is buying wearable device maker Fitbit for about $2.1 billion. Alphabet said Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, that it will pay $7.35 per share.(AP)
         

The US-based search engine giant Google acquired the leading wearable brand Fitbit, but reportedly, Facebook was also interested in buying it.

The deal price announced on Friday by Google was $2.1 billion, but the social networking company was interested at around $1 billion, or roughly half, The Information reported.

Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in wearables space with WearOS and Google Fit.

Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users.

Google aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness.

Facebook has also been expanding its hardware portfolio with Oculus virtual headsets, Portal smart speakers and planned AR glasses.

The social media giant also acquired a fitness app called Moves back to 2014. So it may not be surprising that Facebook was interested in buying the smartwatch maker.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:21 IST

