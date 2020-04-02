Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after brief outage

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:39 IST

Facebook and its family of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp were down for some users across the globe on Wednesday night.

According to Down Detector, the platform that tracks the outages in various social media platforms, issues with Facebook began at around 6:30 PM IST with users in North America and parts of Europe experiencing issues with people reporting issues in their News Feed and logging in their accounts.

Similarly, issues on Instagram began at around 9:17AM EDT with users reporting issues with the platform’s NewsFeed, Stories and sharing images, while WhatsApp users experienced issues at around 3AM IST with majority of them reporting issues with sending and receiving messages.

Many users took to Twitter to share issues that they were facing with Facebook’s family of apps. Here’s what they said:

me getting mad at my wifi then coming on twitter to realize instagram isn’t working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MDNQv792H1 — ✰meek✰ (@micahnoell) April 1, 2020

Wow my friends look so good right now 😍😍#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/dtymkwJN0G — Abby Cleary (@abbyclearyy) April 1, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg finally hit us with the April fool of the century.#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/WasEyCNoLU — MÝ DÅDDY'S SØÑ 👑 (@_donbabs_) April 1, 2020

#facebookdown #instagramdown It must be one of those Zuckerburg subliminal psychological experiments to see how crazy an isolated humanity go when ordered to stay home and then have all means of communication removed. LOL pic.twitter.com/0nk5D8et6M — Lourdes (@Epikatyperry4) April 1, 2020

The services were back online at around 3PM PT (3:30AM IST), a Facebook spokesperson told CNET. “Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error...The issue has been resolved, and we are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.