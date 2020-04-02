e-paper
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after brief outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after brief outage

Facebook users in North America and parts of Europe experiencing issues with people reporting issues in their News Feed and logging in their accounts.

Apr 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Many users took to Twitter to share issues that they were facing with Facebook’s family of apps.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook and its family of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp were down for some users across the globe on Wednesday night.

According to Down Detector, the platform that tracks the outages in various social media platforms, issues with Facebook began at around 6:30 PM IST with users in North America and parts of Europe experiencing issues with people reporting issues in their News Feed and logging in their accounts.

Similarly, issues on Instagram began at around 9:17AM EDT with users reporting issues with the platform’s NewsFeed, Stories and sharing images, while WhatsApp users experienced issues at around 3AM IST with majority of them reporting issues with sending and receiving messages.

Many users took to Twitter to share issues that they were facing with Facebook’s family of apps. Here’s what they said:

 

 

The services were back online at around 3PM PT (3:30AM IST), a Facebook spokesperson told CNET. “Earlier today, some people may have had trouble with images across our family of apps due to a network error...The issue has been resolved, and we are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.

