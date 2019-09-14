Facebook working on Fire TV Stick-like streaming device: Report

tech

Social-media giant Facebook is reportedly working on a streaming device, like Amazons Fire Stick which would plug into a TV to offer access to online content.

The new streaming hardware will be part of the company’s Portal family of devices, featuring a camera, combining video chatting with TV viewing and Augmented Reality (AR), Variety reported on Friday.

The company has recently approached Netflix, Disney and HBO about adding their content to its hardware.

In addition, Facebook is set to launch an updated version of its video chat device ‘Portal’ later this year.

Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of Facebook’s AR and Virtual Reality (VR) has also confirmed that the company has a lot more to unveil “later this fall” related to Portal.

Portal was launched in November 2018. While the smaller device was priced at $199, the larger “Portal Plus” was made available for $349 with a 10-inch display and 15-inch display, respectively.

The smart camera-enabled device is also powered by Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa and comes with front cameras.

