Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. Guess what? It still works

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 13:34 IST

Most smartphones these come with dust and water-resistant coating that protects them from occasional splashes of water. While a drop or two of water does no harm to these smartphones, as users we never really know how much is too much. Or in simple words, how much water can damage the smartphone for good. But a family recently ended up testing the water-resistant capabilities of their iPhone 11 when they accidentally dropped it in a lake at Disney World.

According to a report by MacRumours, a Montana, US-based family of three took a trip to Disney World in October last year. The family was waiting for a ferry boat to take them out of the park after attending Mickey Mouse’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World when Lisa Troyer’s iPhone 11 fell out of her bag into the Seven Seas Lagoon at the amusement park.

The family informed the Disney Land authorities about the incident. However, they weren’t optimistic that they would ever get their iPhone 11 back. “I was upset to have lost my phone, and the pictures I had taken that evening of Disney’s Halloween party, which had been the main event for our trip,” Lisa told the publication.

Lisa’s iPhone 11 worked perfectly after being submerged under water for quite some time. ( MacRumours )

Two months later, later the family an email from a Disney employee informing them that divers at the amusement park had found their iPhone 11. What’s astonishing is that Lisa’s iPhone 11 worked perfectly despite being submerged under water for quite some time.

“I was able to retrieve all of the pictures from our Disney Halloween night, and besides some sand in my case and a little algae on the cover, the phone seems no worse for the wear,” she said adding that only a silicone case protected her iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 comes with IP68 certification and it can withstand damage from water on being submerged under water till maximum depth of up to 2 metres for up to 30 minutes. However, the recent incident proves that the iPhone 11 is definitely stronger than it looks. That said, users shouldn’t put their iPhone’s to a water test to determine how water-resistant their smartphones are.