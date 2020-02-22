Fed up of WhatsApp’s security issues? Here are 5 alternate messaging apps you can use

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 14:28 IST

WhatsApp is not having a very good time. Amidst a whole lot of security concerns and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ iPhone getting hacked through WhatsApp, there has been another issue. A report from Vice revealed that it is possible to gain access to private chat groups (content, members and their contacts) on WhatsApp by a simple Google Search. Yep, you read that right.

If at this point you are considering leaving WhatsApp and moving to another, potentially more secure messaging app - you aren’t the only one. Here are five other messaging apps you can consider.

Telegram

Telegram can be considered the closest rival to WhatsApp. Like WhatsApp, Telegram also supports end-to-end encryption for messages. The company also aggressively reiterates the fact that the messaging app is heavily encrypted.

The app runs on cloud-based servers which allows users to access it from multiple devices at the same time. It also comes with features like self-destruct, secret chat, dark mode and chat customizations.

Telegram is available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, Linux, macOS and it has a web version as well.

Signal

Signal has been touted as one of the most secure messaging apps with the likes of Edward Snowden vouching for it. Signal is also end-to-end encrypted with the company saying that its “painstakingly engineered to keep your communication safe”.

Signal also offers self-destruct messages which can be applied to all chats. Signal can also replace the default messaging app on smartphones for SMSs.

Signal is available on Android, iOS and desktop.

Wire

Wire messaging app ups the security game as the platform is protected by European data laws. Wire is a little different from other messaging apps as it offers paid versions of the app. There’s Wire Pro and Wire Enterprise which are priced at 4 Euros and 8 Euros per month respectively. Users will get the first month as a free trial.

Wire is available on Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, Windows and web browsers.

WeChat

Tencent’s WeChat is the most popular messaging app in China. The app isn’t restricted to its home turf though as it boasts over 1.15 billion monthly active users globally. WeChat is feature-rich and even offers payment and games within the app. It also doubles as a social networking app as it allows people to follow users.

WeChat is available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and web browsers.

Snapchat

Snapchat isn’t particularly a messaging app and its usage as one may be debated by some. Snapchat however comes with messaging features along with its goodness of AR filters and Stories. Snapchat has been the pioneer in self-destructing messages for its chat platform. It also notifies users when someone takes a screenshot of their chat.

Snapchat is available on Android and iOS.