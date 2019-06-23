FedEx blames ‘operational error’ for not delivering Huawei phone to US: Report

FedEx Corp said an “operational error” caused a Huawei Technologies Co Ltd phone to not be delivered to the United States and the package delivery company apologised for the error, the Global Times reported on Sunday.

“FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments addressed to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List,” FedEx said in a statement cited by the newspaper.

Global Times is a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

China launched an investigation into FedEx Corp earlier this month over parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

This is totally ridiculous. Our UK writer tried to send us his @HuaweiMobile P30 unit so I could check something - not a new phone, our existing phone, already held by our company, just being sent between offices - and THIS happened @FedEx pic.twitter.com/sOaebiqfN6 — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) June 21, 2019

China’s state news agency Xinhua had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the US company, amid worsening trade relations between China and the United States.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others, with Washington putting Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

FedEx did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment early on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:22 IST