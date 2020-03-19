Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Streaming devices explained

tech

Nothing beats the experience of watching good content on a large-screen. Smart TVs have made it possible to stream content from apps like Netflix and Hotstar on bigger displays. But even if you don’t have a smart TV, you can very well watch OTT content through streaming accessories such as Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

You are pretty much aware about the two devices and their purposes. If you are planning to buy a new streaming device and confused between the two, here’s what you need to know.

Amazon Fire TV stick

Amazon’s Fire TV stick is a more dynamic streaming device with built-in storage that lets you download applications. Fire TV supports a variety of OTT apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, SonyLiv and more. The streaming device supports HD and full HD output up to 60fps. You can also consider Fire TV stick 4K for high resolution.

The best thing about Fire TV stick is the remote. It comes with voice assistant via Alexa and allows you to search content through voice commands. Alexa assistant can be used for other generic purposes as well.

With Fire TV stick, the biggest advantage is that you don’t need to tap on streaming icon on an app to mirror content or navigate between one content and another. For instance, you can download Netflix and sign in to watch on the TV. That said, there’s also a dedicated remote app which allows you to control the streaming through your phone.

Amazon Fire TV stick is available for Rs 3,999. The 4K version retails at Rs 5,999.

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast essentially lets you mirror your phone and apps on the TV. You cannot download apps on the device. The streaming device, however, is also quite easy to use and works seamlessly across compatible Google and third-party applications. You can also cast your desktop browser content on a bigger screen through Chromecast.

Google’s Chromecast is also compatible with Google Home. If you’re in a Google ecosystem (IoTs), Chromecast makes a lot of sense for you. Just like Fire TV, Chromecast supports a variety of apps such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony Liv, Hooq, Saavn, and Gaana.

Google Chromecast is available for Rs 3,299.