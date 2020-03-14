Firefox 74 update makes it difficult for Facebook to track you online

tech

Those who don’t want Facebook to track them all the time online while they browse the web, Firefox’s version 74 has a solution for you. The new browser version will now ask you to install Facebook Container add-on by default. The add-on is not new but the implementation will come as a delight for several users. The Facebook Container blocks the social media giant from tracking users simply by blocking features including Facebook logins, likes and comments on the third-party websites.

The add on does this by creating a buffer between the end users and other Facebook services including the main website, Messenger and Instagram. It has also been mentioned that when a user visits Facebook and logs in, the cookies are kept isolated to the container.

Facebook Container’s description explains the add-on something like this. “The Facebook buttons that appear on shopping, news and other sites contain trackers that tell Facebook where you’ve been on the web. Even if you never use these buttons to like or share, the trackers can still collect data about your browsing. Facebook Container blocks these trackers.”

Other than this, the updated version of the browser also includes DNS-over-HTTPS, that prevents third parties from sneaking on what websites you visited over time. The tech basically sends the domain name that you have typed in the address bar to a DNS server using HTTPS encryption instead of the plain text. As mentioned by ZDNET, this feature will be enabled by default for Firefox US users.