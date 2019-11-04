Firefox to hide notification pop ups by default starting next year

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:28 IST

In a bid to fight spam, Firefox is working to hide notification pop ups by default in the beginning of next year, with the release of Firefox 72, ZDNet has reported.

The comes after the company experimented earlier this year to see how users interacted with notifications and also looked at different ways of blocking notifications from being intrusive.

According to stats obtained by Firefox, as many as 97 per cent of Firefox users either dismissed notifications altogether or chose to block a website from showing notifications at all.

As a result, Mozilla engineers have decided to hide the notification popup that drops down from Firefox’s URL bar, starting with Firefox 72. If a website shows a notification, the pop up will be hidden by default, and an icon added to the URL bar instead, the report added.