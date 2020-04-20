First details of Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ leaked by tipster

tech

Motorola has been active in the smartphone market off lately. The firm has launched a few budget smartphones that are also fairly competitive in terms of specifications they offer. However, the company is not yet done as there might be two more mid-range handsets in the pipeline. As mentioned by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter, there two upcoming Motorola handsets will be arriving by the end of Q2 which means in the month of May and June. While the first one is called as Motorola One Fusion, the second with be the more powerful variant called the Motorola One Fusion+. The tipster has even mentioned the codenames of the two handsets: Titan and Liberty.

Coming from Moto, end of Q2: Motorola One Fusion (codename: Titan) and Motorola One Fusion+ (codename: Liberty). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 19, 2020

Although Motorola’s recent smartphones with One Macro, Zoom, Action and Hyper monikers have revealed the key feature in the name itself, it is difficult to speculate what ‘One Fusion’ will bring onboard.

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, the Motorola One Fusion+ is expected to feature Snapdragon 675 processor, which is the same chipset that is used in the Motorola One Zoom and One Hyper. The mid-range device is assumed to feature 4GB or 6GB RAM with 128GB inbuilt storage, Android 10 and dual SIM support.

Meanwhile, leaks of Motorola Edge have started hitting the web. The smartphone is set to launch on April 22 but the leaks images have given us a fair idea of what to expect. As per the leaked shot, the smartphone is seen with four rear cameras. Some of the specs rumoured for Motorola Edge are Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB RAM, Android 10 and 6.67-inch OLED HD+ display. The selfie camera is rumoured to feature a 25-megapixel sensor.