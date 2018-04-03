First official teaser of OnePlus 6 released; launch expected soon

The OnePlus 6 has finally received an official confirmation. OnePlus has released a four-second teaser of its upcoming smartphone, confirming its name and unveiling its tagline – “Speed you need”.

OnePlus usually launches its flagship smartphones sometime around June. But with the teaser out, it could happen as early as April.

Although the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone, we do have an idea of what to expect. OnePlus had confirmed a key design aspect of OnePlus 6 – an iPhone X-like notch display design – recently. The company, in a long blog post, explained the reason for adopting the design as well as the benefits associated with it.

OnePlus 6’s notch will be smaller than that of the iPhone X, and will show notification and status icons. The display will not only allow maximum space but also offer “superior performance”. The OnePlus’s custom OxygenOS will also be optimised for accessing and reading all notifications. The full-screen display will also offer 90% screen-to-body ratio. ALSO READ: Why is OnePlus 6 getting an iPhone X-like notch display? Pete Lau explains

Reports and speculations are all we have to go on, as far as specifications are concerned. OnePlus 6 may feature a 6.28-inch QHD+ display, and will possibly be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor. This seems quite plausible, considering OnePlus’ track record of power-packed smartphones.

On the software front, the smartphone could run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It will possibly come in two variants, with the base model having 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage. The more high-end variant will pack 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus 6’s expected price tag was recently leaked as well. The base variant of the smartphone is said to be priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 34,200) and the high-end one at CNY 4,399 (around Rs 46,000).