First Poco smartphone is coming in February and it’s not the Poco F2

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:23 IST

Poco recently announced itself as an independent brand that will have its own marketing team and strategy. In a recent conversation with the company’s new General Manager, C Manmohan, Hindustan Times Tech even learned that the company will have its own sales and product teams. However, in a new video interview by a YouTuber called Techno Ruhez, Manmohan has spilled some more information on the smartphone roadmap and upcoming launches. And yes we are talking about the much-anticipated Poco F2 as well.

In the video interview, C Manmohan confirmed that unlike what several fans have been assuming since years, Poco F2 won’t be the first smartphone to launch in India after the Poco F1, which came back in 2018. Although the company general manager didn’t dive into the details, he did suggest that Poco F2 will be coming at some point. It was also mentioned that F2 will be one of the launches in 2020. This means there will be more than one Poco smartphones this year.

As for the UI and software in the upcoming Poco smartphones, Manmohan adds that the company plans to build on the ‘MIUI for Poco’ that came out with Pofo F1. The UI will get new features going forward.

However, the biggest piece of information coming from Manmohan was that whatever the first phone might be, it will most likely arrive in February this year. So, if Poco goes all guns blazing with the new smartphone, which like the Poco F1 has all the high-end specifications onboard, we may expect the device to compete with iQoo’s upcoming handset.

For reference, iQoo, which was once a Vivo-sub brand, announced its entry in India as an independent brand this week. The company’s Marketing Director, Gagan Arora confirmed to Hindustan Times Tech and other select media that the company will launch its first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor smartphone in India in February.