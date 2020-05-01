First Xbox Series X gameplay is coming in on May 7

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:48 IST

Microsoft will be showing off gameplay from its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, on Thursday, May 7, the company announced. It will be the first look at the upcoming gameplay on the new Xbox, and Microsoft has promised a “lots of games.”

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Xbox Series X gameplay will debut on the next episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft’s livestreamed video presentation that’s scheduled for on May 7 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

One game we’ll definitely get a peek of is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft said on Twitter -

We will be happy to reveal our first Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer during the First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay on Inside Xbox. Stay tuned! https://t.co/1KjtTI1FdF — Ubisoft Nordic (@ubisoftnordic) April 30, 2020

Ubisoft revealed the cinematic trailer and first details of the new Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed chapter yesterday.

“We’re bringing friends to our next [Xbox Series X] showcase and they have games, lots of games!” Xbox senior marketing manager Josh Munsee said on Twitter.

Based on that and Microsoft’s tweets, it appears that the majority of gameplay, if not all of it, will come from third-party publishers and developers. And it sounds like Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Studios will showcase its Xbox Series X games sometime later this summer.

“So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week!” Xbox games marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg tweeted.

“Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans,” he added.

Microsoft has shown a handful of games for the Xbox Series X already, including early looks at Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, however, May 7’s reveal will be its first to feature actual gameplay footage.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled for release sometime during the holiday 2020 period.