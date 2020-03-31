e-paper
Home / Tech / Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker with built-in GPS launched

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker with built-in GPS launched

Fitbit Charge 4 is the company’s first product after its Google acquisition was announced last November.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Fitbit Charge 4 comes in three colour options of mauve, black and blue.
Fitbit Charge 4 comes in three colour options of mauve, black and blue.(Fitbit)
         

Fitbit launched its first product after Google announced it is buying the company last November. Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker and it comes with a built-in GPS, a feature that was absent in its predecessors.

Fitbit Charge 4 is priced at $129 which roughly translates to Rs 10,000. The fitness tracker is going on sale first in the US starting today. Fitbit Charge 4 customers will also get an extended 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium. Colour options for the Fitbit Charge 4 include mauve, black and blue.

In addition to the built-in GPS, Fitbit Charge 4 comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, goal-based exercise modes, guided breathing exercises, and sleep tracking. Users can also check their workout intensity map to see their heart rate zones on the Fitbit app. The fitness tracker also comes with support for Spotify; users can control music playback, browse through playlists and podcasts.

Fitbit Charge 4 also supports notifications for calls, apps, text messages, calendar and apps like weather and timer. It also supports quick replies to messages but only on Android. Users can also choose their own clock face for the Fitbit Charge 4. More features on the Fitbit Charge 4 include all-day activity tracker and idle reminder alerts. It also lets female users keep a check on their period cycles.

Fitbit hasn’t specified the battery capacity on the Charge 4 but claims it will last up to seven days. With GPS turned on, the Fitbit Charge 4 should last for up to five hours.

tech