Fitbit Charge 4’s GPS does not work with third-party apps

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:24 IST

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an update to the Charge 3. It is essentially the same tracker, but with GPS. It’s not the most opportune time to launch a wearable with GPS capabilities, but it was a feature missing from Fitbit devices for years.

The Fitibit Charge 4, like the Charge 3 can measure steps, sleep and oxygen variation during sleep), stair-climbing, swimming etc and has some smartwatch-like features including notifications, timer/stopwatch, weather etc.

The GPS on the Charge 4 is limited to the functions Fitbit supports. So runs will show up as a map on the Fitbit app and there will also be a colour-coded heart rate zone status during workouts along the route. The Charge 4 also has seven GPS-supported activity presets for workouts.

Also Read: Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker with built-in GPS launched

The Fitbit Charge 4’s GPS won’t work with third-party apps since these apps do not load on the Charge 4. You can only load apps on the Versa and the Ionic. Therefore, integration to other services is not on the table yet.

There is honestly no knowing if Fitbit is going to integrate other services for the Charge 4 yet or not. For now though, if you are new to Fitbit and have been using other apps to track workouts, there is going to be no data sharing and you will have to shift to the Fitbit app instead.