e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Fitbit Charge 4’s GPS does not work with third-party apps

Fitbit Charge 4’s GPS does not work with third-party apps

Fitbit recently launched the Charge 4 that comes with GPS. This is the company’s first GPS wearable since the Ionic

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fitbit recently launched the Charge 4 that comes with GPS. This is the company’s first GPS wearable since the Ionic
Fitbit recently launched the Charge 4 that comes with GPS. This is the company’s first GPS wearable since the Ionic(Fitbit)
         

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an update to the Charge 3. It is essentially the same tracker, but with GPS. It’s not the most opportune time to launch a wearable with GPS capabilities, but it was a feature missing from Fitbit devices for years.

The Fitibit Charge 4, like the Charge 3 can measure steps, sleep and oxygen variation during sleep), stair-climbing, swimming etc and has some smartwatch-like features including notifications, timer/stopwatch, weather etc.

The GPS on the Charge 4 is limited to the functions Fitbit supports. So runs will show up as a map on the Fitbit app and there will also be a colour-coded heart rate zone status during workouts along the route. The Charge 4 also has seven GPS-supported activity presets for workouts.

Also Read: Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker with built-in GPS launched

The Fitbit Charge 4’s GPS won’t work with third-party apps since these apps do not load on the Charge 4. You can only load apps on the Versa and the Ionic. Therefore, integration to other services is not on the table yet.

There is honestly no knowing if Fitbit is going to integrate other services for the Charge 4 yet or not. For now though, if you are new to Fitbit and have been using other apps to track workouts, there is going to be no data sharing and you will have to shift to the Fitbit app instead.

top news
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech