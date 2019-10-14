e-paper
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 20,999

Versa 2 Special Edition is also available for Rs 22,999 in navy, pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case.

tech Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:56 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Fitbit unveils ‘Versa 2’ smartwatch in India
Fitbit unveils ‘Versa 2’ smartwatch in India (Fitbit )
         

Global wearable brand Fitbit on Monday launched its new smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2 in India at Rs 20,999. The device is available across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Landmark and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon.in.

In terms of specifications, Versa 2 is equipped with a swim-proof design and an on-device microphone. It brings more convenience to users with Spotify expanding music options, the company said in a statement.

In addition to Versa 2, Fitbit Premium is also now available for users to buy in India.

It is a paid subscription service in the Fitbit app that uses unique data to deliver Fitbit’s most personalised experience with actionable guidance and coaching to help one achieve health and fitness goals.

It includes nine guided health and fitness programmes that help a user to get more sleep, wake up energised, increase activity and more.

Fitbit Premium is available for Rs 819 per month and Rs 6,999 per year.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:56 IST

