Fitibit launches Covid-19 Resource Hub tab on its app

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:19 IST

After giving users an extended 90-day trial of the Fitbit Premium subscription, Fitbit has now added a new tab to its app on both Android and iOS to help battle the spread of Covid-19. Fitbit’s Covid-19 Resource Hub is a tab dedicated to resources you can use to stay in good health.

Placed at the bottom bar of the app on Android and iOS both, the tab allows users to easily access the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and includes things like the Clean Cues watch face that reminds you to wash your hands regularly.

The new additions to the Fitbit app include:

- New clock faces, like the Clean Cues clock face.

- Motivational reminders to breathe, stretch and move

- Advanced sleep tools and insights

- Mindfulness breaks, through our Relax guided breathing exercises or sessions via Premium

- Nutrition tips and healthy habits

- Ways to connect with others to stay motivated along with the global Fitbit community

Additionally, Fitbit is going to keep using anonymised and aggregated health information to gain and share insights into how the Fitbit user community is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, Fitibt has already shared information about how Covid-19 has caused many of us to sleep longer and move less.

For now, the COVID-19 Resource Hub is only available on devices set to English, more languages should be added soon. The app in certain countries, like India, does not show that ‘visit a doctor online’ option yet.