Five killer deals on Amazon Freedom sale you shouldn’t miss

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:38 IST

Amazon’s Freedom sale kicks off on August 8. During the three-day sale, Amazon will be offering big discount, exchange offers and instant cashback on products across categories. Prime subscribers get an early access to the sale starting today.

Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10% instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. Customers will also be eligible for no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select debit & credit cards offers.

Let’s take a look at the top products that have received big price cut on Amazon Freedom Sale.

HP 410 Wireless InkTank printer

You can get HP’s 410 wireless printer for Rs 10,999 on Amazon Freedom sale. The all-in-one ink tank printer is originally priced at Rs 14,843. The printer comes with Wi-Fi, USB, and hp smart app for connectivity. The printer supports all major formats including A4, B5, A6, DL, Duplex print. The printer is capable to deliver up to 4800 x 1200 optimised DPI (colour), and up to 1200 x 1200 rendered DPI (black).

Sony WH-1000 XM3 headphones

Sony’s premium noise-cancelling WH-1000 XM3 headphones are available for Rs 23,490, down from the original price of Rs 29,990. The no cost EMI options start at Rs 3,915. Sony WH-1000 XM3 headphones come with 47 ohm impendence, Aluminium-coated LCP diaphragm, 4 Hz-40,000 Hz frequency response, Bluetooth and NFC support. The headphones are claimed to deliver maximum 30 hours of continuous music playback time.

Sony Alpha 5100L mirrorless camera

Sony Alpha 5100L mirrorless camera is available for Rs 29,990 on Amazon Freedom sale. The mirrorless camera is originally priced at Rs 38,690. No cost EMI options start at Rs 3,333. The camera comes with 24.3MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, Fast Hybrid AF with 179 phase-detection points, and 180-degree tiltable LCD screen.

Huawei GT Smartwatch

Huawei Watch GT Classic (Silver) and GT Sport (Black) will be available at Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 10,990 respectively. Both variants of Huawei Watch GT will get a massive price cut of Rs 5,000, along with 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards. Huawei GT Classic features 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and boasts a two-week battery life. Huawei Watch GT Sports offers higher battery life along with smarter tracking features such as scientific sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, GPS functionalities, fitness monitoring, information assistance, and more.

Sanyo 43-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Sanyo’s 4K UHD smart TV with 43-inch screen is available on Amazon Freedom sale for Rs 29,999, down from the original listed price of Rs 52,999. The 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models of the smart TV are available for Rs 35,999, Rs 43,999, and Rs 64,999 respectively. The smart TV runs on Android and features 20W sound output, dolby digital, voice search assistant. The TV also has Chromecast built-in and supports HDR 10 resolution.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 17:36 IST