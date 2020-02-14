Five most useful gadgets for office-goers

tech

While our daily grind in the office may not be something we look forward to, there are quite a few gadgets that can make life easy.

From noise-cancelling headphones to multi laptop windows that make it easier to work on three screens at the same time, here’s looking at five gadgets which are most useful for office-goers.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam: If Skype conferences are a thing you have to do on a regular basis at your workplace, the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is your go-to device. The Full HD 1080p video calling provides clarity and allows high-quality video calls with Google Hangouts and nearly all other video-calling clients.

The device has two automatic noise reduction mics that allow both family and clients to hear you without any interference.

Universal touch screen pen: Another cool desk gadget to have is the Stylus. It is compatible with all touchscreen devices, be it Apple, Android or Windows smartphones and tablets. One has to use the Stylus as a small brush on the screen to ensure minimal damage to the smartphone display.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Offices can be noisy places. It becomes really hard to concentrate on the work at hand with the ambient noise around. This is where noise-cancelling headphones come in. They can reduce background noise and allows you to hear the sounds you want to hear.

Multi Laptop Windows: Productivity during work hours could get hampered if one has to flit between multiple laptops or desktops. Multi Laptop Windows, like the ones by Packed Pixels, are retina resolution portable laptop monitors that works with any size laptops.

R2-D2 USB vacuum cleaner: Do you have the problem of having a cluttered desk, thanks to all the edible you horde? This little gadget could be the perfect solution. The R2-D2 USB vacuum cleaner could the perfect office gadget for Star Wars enthusiasts.