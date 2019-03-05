Flickr dumps old Yahoo login system after over 10 years

Photo-sharing website Flickr has finally dumped Yahoo’s old login system after over 10 years, a move which was most requested by its users.

“It’s been difficult for Flickr’s new owner, SmugMug, to step away from Yahoo. In an effort to improve performance and reliability, SmugMug also has been moving data from Yahoo’s data centers to Amazon Web Services computing foundation,” CNET reported on Monday.

This is a welcome change for Flickr users who reportedly didn’t like the login system introduced in 2007, two years after Yahoo acquired the website.

Verizon-owned Yahoo was once an Internet giant that helped popularise services like web-based email.

However, it has lost much of is influence, mostly after being hit by a massive data breach that affected all its three billion accounts.

Meanwhile, Flickr recently extended the February 5 deadline to March 12 for free accounts to download pictures before it officially starts deleting them if they exceed 1,000.

Last year, Flickr had announced a new pricing plan under which users had to pay $50 for a Pro membership, or stay limited to 1,000 photographs.

Photo site SmugMug that targets professional photographers as a place to sell photos and run their websites, purchased Flickr in April 2018 and announced the new policies on November 1, 2018.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:03 IST