Flipboard resets passwords of all users after major database breach

Flipboard users, you may need to update your passwords right away.

The news aggregator platform, which has about 150 million users, revealed it had suffered a major breach that exposed Flipboard users’ account information including credentials. The company added that hackers may have gained access to copies of databases containing Flipboard user information between June 2, 2018 and March 23, 2019 and April 21 – 22, 2019.

What hackers got access to?

Flipboard says the breached databases contain users’ account information including username, cryptographically protected passwords and email addresses.

“… if users connected their Flipboard account to a third-party account, including social media accounts, then the databases may have contained digital tokens used to connect their Flipboard account to that third-party account. We have not found any evidence the unauthorised person accessed third-party account(s) connected to users’ Flipboard accounts. As a precaution, we have replaced or deleted all digital tokens,” said Flipboard in a blog post.

Flipboard added that the security incident did not leak bank account, credit card, or other financial information.

What users need to do?

Flipboard has already reset all users’ passwords. If you’re already logged into your Flipboard account, you may continue to use the platform. But when you log out and log in again, you will be asked to enter a new password. You will also be asked to reset password if you use Flipboard from a new device.

Since the passwords have already been reset, users can simply create new passwords. It’s highly recommended that users need to update their passwords on other accounts as well if it’s same as Flipboard’s. Users who signed into Flipboard through third-party accounts may need to reconnect the app. To be safe, change your related third-party account password as well.

How to reset your Flipboard password?

You can visit at https://accounts.flipboard.com/ on your PC to reset your Flipboard password.

Android users need to open login page, choose Get Started and then tap on Login.

Next you need to select email and enter the linked email ID. Tap on forgot username or password. Enter your registered email ID. Flipboard will send a link to reset your password.

