E-commerce firms can’t sell non-essential items during lockdown, clarifies MHA in a new order

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:54 IST

Just a few days ago the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, on April 24 the MHA gave another clarification on the allowance of opening of shops. It was announced that sale by e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon and others, will only be permitted for essential goods.

“It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” said MHA in order no. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A). This means the e-commerce firms won’t be able to take orders for non-essential items or deliver them.

This goes in line with MHA’s week-old announcement on non-essential items. “Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during Lockdown 2 to fight COVID,” said MHA spokesperson.

It’s worth adding that the government had earlier eased restrictions on the e-commerce companies. The move allowed the e-commerce companies to resume operations before the lockdown ends on May 3. Flipkart had already begun taking new orders for smartphones.

During the first phase of lockdown, the e-commerce companies had restricted their services to the supply of essential items only.