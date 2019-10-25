Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sale last day: Check top smartphone offers, deals, and more

tech

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:57 IST

Today is the last day to make the most of Diwali sale on Amazon India and Flipkart. Both e-commerce companies are offering big discounts, instant cashback schemes, and exchange offers among others. Let’s take a look at the top Amazon India Great Indian Festival Diwali special and Flipkart Big Diwali sale deals and offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi’s self-focused Redmi Y3 is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 7,999. Amazon is bundling 10% instant discount with Axis Bank and Rupay cards. You can also get Rs 250 cashback on Axis Bank and Citibank EMI orders. Amazon is offering 5% instant discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

B07QS3VR4T

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung’s new 6,000mAh battery phone is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 11,900 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy M30s. Galaxy M30s is also one of the first Samsung mid-range phones to offer a 48-megapixel camera.

B07HGMQX6N

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1, one of the cheapest phones to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 15,999. The gaming focused smartphone is also eligible for up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange. You can get the top-end model of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage for Rs 18,999.

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is available on Amazon India for Rs 25,990, down from the original listing price of Rs 28,999. It is also available with up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange. The smartphone features 48+8+2+2MP rear camera and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Top under Rs 20,000 smartphone deals on Amazon India, Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The 48-megapixel camera phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The phone is also available with an extra 10% off on prepaid payments.

ALSO READ: Here are the top Diwali deals on Apple’s new, older iPhones

Apple iPhone

You can get Apple iPhone 7 32GB on Flipkart for Rs 23,999. Apple’s older iPhone 6S 32GB is available for Rs 23,999. If you’re looking for a newer model, you can get Apple iPhone XR for Rs 44,900 on Flipkart.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:57 IST