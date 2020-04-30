Flipkart and Meru join hands to deliver essentials, groceries to consumers

tech

E-commerce firm Flipkart has joined hands with cab service Meru amidst Covid-19 lockdown to deliver essential products and groceries to consumers. This is done to encourage users to stay at home and maintain social distance by not going outside their houses during the pandemic. The service has been kicked off in select cities and regions including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad “through the safe & sanitized supply chain.”

Meru says that it is providing Ozone Sanitized cabs to help Flipkart with their deliveries, something that also falls in line with the government guidelines. “The dispatch hubs have been installed with ‘Ozone Air Purifier’, encouraging all driver-partners to sanitize their cabs, thus maintaining high standards of hygiene,” adds the press statement.

In addition, the cab drivers will undergo Flipkart’s training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items. Meru, on the other hand is educating the driver-partners on measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said “Flipkart Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle. This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery & essential goods. We have a very secure & safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently. We stand by the nation in this fight against COVID-19 as we prioritise the wellbeing and safety of all including our customers & employees.”

Meru founder and CEO, Neeraj Gupta added “This is a unique initiative which we are undertaking with Flipkart which will benefit consumers immensely. Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart’s large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time.”