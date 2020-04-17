Flipkart announces measures to help sellers prepare for service resumption

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:08 IST

Flipkart is gearing for resumption of its service after the government eased restrictions on e-commerce companies for the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown. Flipkart on Friday announced measures it is taking to help sellers prepare for the service resumption.

The e-commerce company said that all the payments related to cancelled orders during the lockdown period are underway and are getting settled in the coming payment cycles. Flipkart has also announced a three-month moratorium period on existing loans availed through its Growth Capital programme. The move allows sellers not to make payment during this period.

“Flipkart has also waived off the storage fee for April, under its Fulfilled by Flipkart service that allows sellers to store their inventory in Flipkart Fulfillment Centers for faster deliveries,” said the company in a release.

The company has also given its sellers flexibility of choosing to work or not work during the lockdown period.

Earlier, the government allowed the e-commerce companies to function after April 20. According to the guidelines, e-commerce companies and “vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions”. Prior to the guidelines, e-commerce companies including Flipkart had restricted their services to essential items.

Following the guidelines, e-commerce companies are expected to resume selling non-essential items. Electronic items such as mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20, according to PTI.