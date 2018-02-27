Flipkart Apple Days sale: Here are the best deals on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch

‘Apple Days’ sale is back on Flipkart. During the four-day sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on various Apple products including iPhones, Apple Watch and iPads. Additional offers include extra 5% cashback for SBI debit card holders. SBI credit card holders can also avail extra savings on EMI transactions.

In addition to the discounts, Flipkart also has exchange offers and EMIs on each product.

Here are the top deals from Flipkart’s Apple Days.

iPhone SE

Apple’s cheapest offering iPhone SE also has the biggest discount of 26% bringing its price down from Rs 26,000 to Rs 18,999. The silver coloured model of iPhone SE is priced at Rs 20,999.

iPhone X

Apple’s most expensive smartphone, iPhone X, is available with a 6% discount, bringing the price of the 64GB model down from Rs 89,000 to Rs 82,999. The top model with 256GB storage comes with a 3% discount, making its sale price Rs 97,999 from the original Rs 97,999.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 64GB in Space Grey and is available at Rs 54,999 during the sale. The silver coloured iPhone 8 64GB is slightly more expensive with a price tag of Rs 55,999. iPhone 8 64GB originally retails at Rs 64,000. iPhone 8 256GB has a 9% discount making its sale price Rs 69,999 from Rs 77,000.

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB in Space Grey and gold colours is priced at Rs 64,999 after a 6% discount from Rs 73,000. The same model in silver colour is offered slightly higher at Rs 65,999. Lastly, the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus in Space Grey and silver is available at Rs 76,999 from its original price of Rs 86,000.

Apple iPhone 7 with the iPhone X. (Reuters)

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

The base variant of iPhone 7 with 32GB storage is available at Rs 41,999 after a discount from its retail price of Rs 49,000. The gold colour variant of iPhone 7 32GB is offered at Rs 42,999. The silver iPhone 7 32GB has the least discount with its sale price being Rs 43,999.

IPhone 7 Plus 32GB in silver and black colours can be purchased at Rs 56,999 from its original price of Rs 59,000. iPhone 7 Plus 128GB has a small discount of 2% bringing its price down to Rs 65,999 from Rs 68,000.

iPhone 6, iPhone 6s series

iPhone 6 32GB in Space Grey is available at Rs 24,999, while the gold model is priced at Rs 25,499. iPhone 6 32GB is originally priced at Rs 29,500.

iPhone 6s 32GB price varies according to its colour. Originally priced at Rs 40,000, the Space Grey model is offered at Rs 32,999, gold at Rs 33,999, Rose Gold at Rs 34,999, and silver at Rs 36,999. iPhone 6s Plus 32GB is available with a 16% discount making its offer price Rs 40,999 from Rs 49,000.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 1 in Space Grey and silver is discounted to Rs 18,900 from Rs 23,900. Apple Watch Series 2 in Space Grey is available at Rs 27,900, while the gold model is priced at Rs 29,900. Apple Watch Series 2 originally retails at Rs 33,500. Apple Watch Series 2 in silver colour and in both 42mm and 38mm sizes is available at Rs 29,900 from its retail price of Rs 33,500. Lastly, Apple Watch Nike+ edition which is originally priced at Rs 34,900 is available at Rs 29,999.

Apple iPads

Apple iPad 32GB 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi only is available at Rs 22,800 from its original price of Rs 28,000. The same model with Wi-Fi and 4G is priced at Rs 37,940 following a discount from Rs 39,000. Apple iPad 128GB with Wi-Fi only, and Wi-Fi plus 4G is priced at Rs 35,499 and Rs 45,750 respectively. Apple iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi only model has a small discount bringing its price down to Rs 91,000 from Rs 93,200.