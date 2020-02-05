Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 11, 11 Pro available with Rs 7,000 discount

tech

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:28 IST

Flipkart’s ‘Apple Days’ sale is now live with deals and discounts on iPhones, MacBooks and iPads. The Apple Days sale will continue for three more days till February 8.

Apple has its lineup of iPhones starting with the iPhone 11 series with discounts and EMI options. iPhones as old as the iPhone 6s are also up for grabs at lower prices. Some of the discounts on iPhones are available but there are some which are exclusive to HDFC Bank customers.

The latest iPhone 11 series can be purchased with an instant discount of Rs 7,000 for HDFC Bank customers. This offer is applicable on EMI and non EMI transactions. iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 in India, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro has a starting price of Rs 99,900. Customers can also get the iPhone 11 with no cost EMIs starting at Rs 10,817 per month.

The popular iPhone XR is back on sale with a flat Rs 5,000 discount for HDFC Bank users. Others can avail no cost EMI options starting at Rs 8,317 per month. iPhone XR is priced at Rs 49,900.

iPhone XS is also discounted at Rs 54,999 on the 64GB variant. More discounts include iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) which can be purchased at Rs 33,999. iPhone 8 (64GB) is available at Rs 34,999 after a 7% discount. iPhone 6s (32GB) is possibly the oldest iPhone in this sale with a discounted price of Rs 23,999.

