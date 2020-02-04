Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone XR, iPhone XS available with Rs 5,000 discount and more

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:55 IST

Flipkart is back with its ‘Apple Days’ sale which will start from tomorrow. Flipkart’s Apple Days sale will feature discounts and deals on iPhones, MacBooks and iPads as well. The sale is scheduled to begin on February 5 and it will continue till February 8.

Flipkart has listed top offers on iPhones that will go live once the Apple Days sale starts. The top deal is on iPhone XS (64GB) which will be available at Rs 54,999. This iPhone is currently priced at Rs 59,999. The latest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series will not get any discount but the phones can be availed with no cost EMI starting at Rs 10,817 per month. The iPhone 11 series starts at Rs 64,900 in India.

The iPhone XR which is priced at Rs 49,900 can be purchased with Rs 5,000 discount for HDFC Bank customers. It also comes with no cost EMI options starting at Rs 8,317 per month.

Apple’s older iPhones will see some discounts as well. iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) will see a small discount at Rs 33,999 from its listed price of Rs 34,999. iPhone 7 also gets a small 6% discount bringing its price down to Rs 27,999 from Rs 29,900. As for the iPhone 8 (64GB), it can be purchased at Rs 34,999 after a 7% discount from its listed price. The iPhone 6s (32GB) is also available at a discounted price of Rs 23,999.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)