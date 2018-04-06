Flipkart Apple Week sale: Here are the best offers on iPhones, iPads and more

Flipkart is back with its Apple Week, which started on April 3 and will continue till April 9.

During this period, Flipkart is offering Apple products ranging from iPhones, Macbooks, iPads, and accessories at discounted prices. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer cashback up to Rs 10,000 on select Apple products.

ICICI Bank credit card holders get a Rs 10,000 discount upon purchasing the iPhone X -- available at Rs 79,000 for the 64GB model -- as part of the offer. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 89,000. A minimum amount of Rs 60,000 will have to be paid to receive the cashback, which will be credited by July 10. Similar initial minimum payments also have to be made for other products to get the cashback offer.

Users can also opt for Flipkart’s ‘buyback guarantee’ programme for iPhones purchased during Apple Week. Under this scheme, users will be able to get guaranteed resale value of up to 50% for iPhones.

Here’s a look at the Apple products available with the best discounts.

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model in gold and space grey colours is available at Rs 63,999, down from its original price of Rs 73,000. The same model, but in silver, is priced slightly higher at Rs 65,999. iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is available at a price tag of Rs 54,999 for the space grey and gold colours, while the silver model is priced at Rs 55,999.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 32GB in black and rose gold colours has its price cut down from Rs 49,000 to Rs 41,999. The gold and silver models are available at Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6

iPhone 6s, originally priced at Rs 40,000, is available during Apple Week at a discounted price of Rs 32,999. iPhone 6s in rose gold and silver have higher sale prices of Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999 respectively. As for the iPhone 6s 32GB, it is available at Rs 24,999 and Rs 25,199 for the space grey and gold colours respectively. It originally sells for Rs 29,500.

iPhone SE

Apple’s most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE, is also available at a discount. Its sale price is Rs 18,999 for all colour options except silver, which is priced at Rs 19,999.

iPad, Apple Watch, Macbook

The only iPad available on offer is the 32GB 9.7-inch model with Wi-Fi only. The gold and space-grey coloured models are available at Rs 25,900, down from their original price of Rs 28,000. Similarly, only the Apple Watch Series 1 in space grey and silver colours is available at Rs 22,900. It’s original price tag is Rs 23,900. The Apple MacBook Air Core i5, which retails at Rs 57,990, is available at a sale price of Rs 55,990.

Accessories

Apple AirPods have received a small discount, bringing its price down from Rs 12,900 to Rs 11,999. Apple EarPods are also available at a sale price of Rs 1,999 from its retail price of Rs 2,500. Apple TV, originally priced at Rs 15,300, is available for Rs 12,999.