Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Sneak peek at smartphone offers and deals

tech

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:41 IST

Flipkart will host its annual ‘Big Billion Days’ sale towards the end of this month. The six-day sale will commence from September 29 and continue till October 4. Flipkart will offer discounts and deals on products across all categories during its sale.

Although the sale starts on September 29, electronic items will be on offer a day later. Here, mobiles and tablets, gadgets and accessories will be up for sale with discounts and offers. Flipkart Plus members will get four hours early access before the Big Billion Days officially begins. There will be crazy deals everyday at 12:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm. There will also be a flash sale with a new deal every hour.

Additional discounts can be availed by night owls between 12:00 am and 2:00 am. Consumers can also go for combo deals for extra discounts. Purchasing three products will give extra 15% discount and four products will get extra 20% discount. Those who shop for Rs 1,999 and above will get extra 15% off. Also, bills above Rs 2,499 will get extra 20% off.

Flipkart promises the lowest prices of the year on mobiles and tablets. During the sale, there will be new launches and exchange value offers. Electronics and accessories will be offered with up to 90%. Flipkart has also teased a ‘Mystery Box’ offer where consumers can prizes like Apple’s iPhone XR.

Flipkart has only teased the kind of offers consumers can expect from the sale. The e-commerce platform hasn’t specified which phones would be up for sale as yet.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 16:26 IST