Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z available at Rs 24,999

Flipkart will be hosting its festive ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from October 10. The five-day sale will continue till October 15 with discounts and offers on products across all categories.

Flipkart will open the smartphones category on October 11. The e-commerce platform has already revealed some deals on Samsung, Honor and Motorola phones. Flipkart is offering Galaxy S8 with a discount of Rs 16,000 making its effective price Rs 29,990. Moto Z2 gets the biggest discount bringing its price down from Rs 27,999 to Rs 9,999.

Overall, Flipkart is offering an instant 10% discount on HDFC credit and debit card holders. There will be no cost EMI options available on debit and credit cards, and Bajaj Finserv cards. Here’s a look at the offers for Asus smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus’ flagship smartphone, Zenfone 5Z will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000. Users can also exchange their old phone and get additional discount up to Rs 3,000. The smartphone which retails at Rs 29,999 will be available at Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and packs a 3,300mAh battery. For photography, Zenfone 5Z sports 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

All three storage variants of Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. Zenfone 5Z 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, and 6GB+64GB variants will be available at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 15:54 IST