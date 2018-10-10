Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins: Top deals on Honor, Nokia, Samsung smartphones

Flipkart is hosting its ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from today and it will continue till October 14. The five-day event will have various offer and deals on products across all categories. During Flipkart’s sale HDFC credit and debit card holders will get an instant 10% discount. Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI options on debit and credit cards, and Bajaj Finserv cards.

Unlike Amazon, Flipkart will be holding sale for phones on October 11. Flipkart Plus users will get access to the deal later today. If you’re planning to purchase a new phone, here are the top deals on Flipkart available now.

Honor

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has seven phones up for grabs on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. Honor 9N receives a discount of Rs 4,000. Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) priced at Rs 13,999 will be available at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB+64GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999 from Rs 14,999.

Honor 10 flagship smartphone which is priced at Rs 35,999 will be available at Rs 24,999. Mid-range phones like Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i will be available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Honor 9 Lite which features a quad-camera setup will be available at Rs 11,999. It originally retails at Rs 16,999. Budget phones like Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 6,499 respectively.

Samsung

Samsung’s is offering its 2018 flagship phone Galaxy S8 with a big discount of Rs 16,000. You can purchase the Galaxy S8 at Rs 29,990 from its sale price of Rs 45,990. Galaxy On6 will be priced at Rs 11,990, and Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 9,990 during the sale. Samsung’s budget smartphone Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 6,190, down from its retail price of Rs 8,490.

Motorola

Motorola smartphones which are listed “under crazy deals” get huge discounts as part of Flipkart’s sale. Moto Z2 Play (4GB+64GB) will be available at a budget price of Rs 9,999. It is priced at Rs 27,999. Moto Z2 Force also gets a big discount of Rs 17,500 bringing its price down to Rs 17,499 from Rs 34,999. Moto X4 will be priced close to Moto Z2 Play with a sale price of Rs 10,999. It is originally priced at Rs 20,999.

Realme C1, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Two new smartphones will go on sale on October 11 from 12:00 pm. Realme C1 with 6GB of RAM and 16GB storage will be available at Rs 6,999. Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch display, and runs Snapdragon 450 processor under its hood. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

The latest Nokia smartphone from HMD Global, Nokia 5.1 Plus will also go on sale the same day. Priced at Rs 10,999, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with Helio P60 processor, 3GB RAM, 5.86-inch HD+ notch display, and runs Android One.

Asus

Asus’ flagship smartphone, Zenfone 5Z will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 bringing its price down to Rs 24,999 from Rs 29,999. Users can also exchange their old phone and get additional discount up to Rs 3,000.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000. All three variants of Zenfone 5Z with 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB, and 6GB+64GB will be available at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Nokia

During the Big Billion Days sale, Nokia 6.1 Plus which is originally priced at Rs 15,999 will be available for Rs 14,999. Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a discount of Rs 500 making its sale price Rs 10,499.

Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will also be eligible for Flipkart’s buyback scheme (flat 50% buyback value) when users upgrade to a new phone on the e-commerce platform within 6-8 months.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 08:49 IST