Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9, and more

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:57 IST

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is live. The e-commerce company is offering massive discounts and other benefits during the sale on top smartphones. Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to give 10% instant discount to credit and debit card users. Other schemes include no cost EMIs, Rs 50 off on the first-ever transaction on Flipkart Pay Later, and credit up to Rs 1 lakh to shop during The Big Billion Days sale.

For those looking to buy a new smartphone during the online sale, Flipkart is offering special prices on a range of smartphones such as Apple iPhone XR, Sasmung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X and more. These deals go live at 8 PM tonight for Flipkart Plus users. For the rest of Flipkart users, deals will open at 12AM.

Apple

Apple iPhone X 64GB will be available at BBD special price of Rs 44,999. With the bundled bank discount offer, you can get the phone for Rs 40,999. Apple iPhone XR 64GB will be available for Rs 35,999 after the bank discount. The BBD special price for iPhone XR is Rs 40,000.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 4GB, 64GB model will be available at a special price of 29,999. With the bank discount, you can get the phone for Rs 27,999. The bigger variant, Samsung Galaxy S9+ 4GB 64GB variant will be available at a special BBD price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 32,999 with a bank discount offer.

Others

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 6GB, 128GB will be available at a BBD special price of Rs 24,999 and for Rs 22,999 with the bank discount offer. Google Pixel 3A 4GB, 64GB will be listed at BBD special price of Rs 29,999. With the bank discount, you can get the phone for Rs 27,999.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 18:48 IST