Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global is the latest smartphone company to join Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that kicks off on October 10. The company which sells Nokia-branded phones worldwide on Monday announced that its two phones – Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus – will be available during the four-day sale.

During the Big Billion Days sale, Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available for Rs 14,999, down from the original price of Rs 15,999. Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available for Rs 10,499 after a discount of Rs 500.

Along with the discounted price, HMD Global is offering an additional 10% instant discount to customers using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. There’s a no-cost EMI facility available through Bajaj Finserv cards for 3-6 months. Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will also be eligible for Flipkart’s buyback scheme (flat 50% buyback value) when users upgrade to a new phone on the e-commerce platform within 6-8 months.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with Android Oreo and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports dual-rear cameras featuring 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel camera. Other key features of Nokia 6.1 Plus include USB Type-C support, 3,060mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android Oreo and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Nokia 5.1 Plus has 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features of Nokia 5.1 Plus include USB Type-C support, Bluetooth 4.0, and 3,060mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 13:19 IST