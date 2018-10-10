Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top offers, deals on Xiaomi, Thomson, iFFALCON Smart TVs

Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale started for all users on Wednesday. The five-day sale will continue till October 14, and Flipkart will offer discounts and deals on products across all categories.

During Flipkart’s sale HDFC credit and debit card holders will get an additional 10% discount. There will be no cost EMI options on debit and credit cards, and Bajaj Finserv cards. Flipkart will be starting its sale on smartphones tomorrow. In the meanwhile, you can check out top offers and discounts on smart TVs.

Thomson

Thomson has its smart TV range in the budget and premium segment up for sale. Thomson B9 Pro (32-inch) priced at Rs 16,999 can be availed at Rs 11,999. The 40-inch model with Full HD resolution will be available at Rs 16,999 during Flipkart’s sale.

Thomson UD9 (55-inch) 4K gets a 26% discount bringing its price down to Rs 36,999 from Rs 49,999. The 50-inch and 43-inch models will be available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively.

iFFALCON

iFAALCON 75-inch 4K Smart TV with Harmon Kardon speakers will be available with a 37% discount. Priced originally at Rs 2,39,999, it will be available at Rs 1,49,999 during Flipkart’s sale. iFFALCON K2A (55-inch) 4K which retails at Rs 59,990 will be available at Rs 41,999. The bigger 65-inch model will be selling for Rs 64,999.

In the budget segment, iFFALCON 32-inch HD and 40-inch full HD smart TVs will be priced at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

LG

LG has a wide range of its smart TVs as part of Flipkart’s sale. LG’s smart TVs with HD and Full HD resolution starts at Rs 19,999 and goes up to Rs 54,000. The 4K LG Smart TVs starts around Rs 45,000. The 2018 edition of LG 49-inch 4K TV is available at Rs 1,10,900. LG’s OLED 64-inch 4K TV with ThinQ AI is also available during Flipkart’s sale for Rs 2,69,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models will be available at Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively. Flipkart will also have the new Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro available on its platform soon.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:51 IST