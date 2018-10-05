Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top deals on Honor, Samsung, Moto smartphones

As the festive season kicks in, Flipkart has started teasing its annual online sale. Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale will start on October 10 and continue till October 14. The five-day sale will have discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers on products across all categories on Flipkart.

In addition to the existing offers, HDFC credit and debit card holders will get an instant 10% discount. There will be no cost EMI options available on debit and credit cards, and Bajaj Finserv cards. Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones which will go on the sale on the second day, October 11.

Smartphones from a number of brands like Honor, Samsung, and Motorola will be up for sale. Here’s a look at the top deals revealed so far.

Honor

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has all of its new phones up for grabs. Both variants of Honor 9N will be available with a discount of Rs 4,000. Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) priced at Rs 13,999 will be available at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB+64GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999 from Rs 14,999. Honor 10 flagship smartphone also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 35,999 to Rs 24,999.

Mid-range phones like Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i will be available at sale prices of Rs 19,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Honor 9 Lite with a quad-camera setup will be available at Rs 11,999 from its retail price of Rs 16,999. There’s also an exchange offer up to Rs 3,000. Budget phones like Honor 7A and Honor 7S will be available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 6,499 respectively.

Samsung

Samsung’s 2018 flagship phone Galaxy S8 gets a big discount of Rs 16,000 making its sale price Rs 29,990 from Rs 45,990. Galaxy On6 will be priced at Rs 11,990, and Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 9,990 during the sale. In the budget category, Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 6,190 from its retail price of Rs 8,490. Galaxy On8 will also get a discount but it will be revealed on October 8.

Motorola

Motorola smartphones are listed under crazy deals, and yes the discounts are huge. Moto Z2 Play (4GB+64GB) which retails at Rs 27,999 will be available at a budget price of Rs 9,999. Moto Z2 Force also gets a big discount of Rs 17,500 bringing its price down to Rs 17,499 from Rs 34,999. Moto X4 will be priced close to Moto Z2 Play with a sale price of Rs 10,999. It is originally priced at Rs 20,999.

Realme C1, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Two new smartphones will go on sale on October 11 from 12:00 pm. Realme C1 with 6GB of RAM and 16GB storage will be available at Rs 6,999. Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch display, and runs Snapdragon 450 processor under its hood. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

The latest Nokia smartphone from HMD Global, Nokia 5.1 Plus will also go on sale the same day. Priced at Rs 10,999, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with Helio P60 processor, 3GB RAM, 5.86-inch HD+ notch display, and runs Android One.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:38 IST