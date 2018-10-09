Flipkart Big Billion Days vs Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top offers on latest smartphones, TVs

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are hosting mega online sales from October 10. Both the companies are allowing their premium customers (Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime) an early access to the sale on Tuesday.

Flipkart will open its Big Billion Days sale for its Plus customers at 9PM on October 9. The e-commerce company is offering its Plus customers priority shipping and helpline support. Flipkart’s Plus membership also includes a reward system where members get 1 coin on shopping worth Rs 250. These coins can be later redeemed on platforms like bookmyshow, gaana and ixigo. Members can sign up for Plus membership after accumulating 50 coins.

Amazon will launch Great Indian Festival sale for Prime members at 12noon on October 9. Similar to Flipkart Plus, Amazon Prime members get faster delivery and early access to deals. Amazon, however, bundled Prime membership with its Prime Video and Prime Music streaming platforms. The membership can be used for Prime Reading service for e-books as well.

Top deals on Flipkart

On Tuesday, Flipkart Plus members will get an early access to sale on TVs. The early sale on phones for Plus members will take place on October 10, according to Gadgets 360.

Customers looking for new smart TVs can consider Kodak’s new offers. Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, is offering deals and discounts, ranging between 10% and 30%. The exchange offers start at Rs 8,000 and go up Rs 20,000.

Kodak’s 32-inch smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 whereas 55-inch 4K UHD model will be available for Rs 34,999.

Xiaomi will be offering Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32), Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) and Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) during the sale. The company has dropped the price of its 4A (32) and 4A (43) models by Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. These two TVs will be available for Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively. Xiaomi is offering a 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards & EMI Transactions.

Thomson is offering its full smart TVs range with price starting at Rs 12,499. Thomson’s 4K smart TVs start at Rs 16,999.

For smartphones, Flipkart will be hosting sale on phones from Honor, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Realme and Asus. Some of the top deals include first ever price drop Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, by Rs 2,000 for both variants. After the discount, Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Vivo is offering discounts on its select phones. For instance, Vivo V9 will be available for Rs 14,990 on prepaid orders.

Top deals on Amazon

For this year’s Great Indian Festival online sale, Amazon has come with up unique offers like extended warranty, mobile insurance, finance schemes and more. Customers who buy smartphone will get free mobile screen replacement and total damage protector at additional price of Re 1.

During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Xiaomi will be putting its Redmi Y2 (all variants), Mi A2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, and Mi Router 3C and several audio accessories on sale. Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Luggage will also go on sale for the first time.

All products will be eligible for 10% Instant Discount on SBI Debit and Credit Card, except Redmi 6A. Xiaomi Redmi Y2’s two variants have received a price drop of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively and will be available for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced discounts on its select handsets. Highlight of Honor’s offer is discount on Honor Play (4GB+64GB) which will be available with Rs 1,000 cashback in Amazon Pay.

Probably the best deal on Amazon is on OnePlus 6. The smartphone will be available for Rs 29,999 during the sale. SBI credit and debit card holders will be eligible for an instant discount of 10%. Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at just Rs 42,990, down from the original price of Rs 62,500.

